Emma Stone Is Reportedly Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Dave McCary

Emma Stone is apparently going to be a mom!

A source confirmed to People that the 32-year-old actress is expecting her first child with husband Dave McCary.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Stone was seen walking around Los Angeles on Wednesday (December 30) cradling a baby bump.

"They're going to be the best parents; they are both great with kids and they make such a great team,” a source told ET.

Stone and McCary, a segment director at Saturday Night Live, got engaged in December 2019 after dating since 2017. According to multiple reports, the two secretly tied the knot. Speculation sparked back in May after the La La Land actress participated in a video interview with Reese Witherspoon and fans noticed a gold band on her ring finger.

They made their debut as a couple at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Stone was nominated for her work in The Favourite.

Neither Stone nor McCary have officially confirmed reports of the pregnancy.