Does Taylor Swift Have a Secret Cameo in ‘Cruella’?

Taylor Swift is no stranger to appearing on the big screen, but did she make a secret appearance in Disney's Cruella? Some fans seem to think so.

The rumor first began on social media when Emma Stone's titular character has a collage wall. Across the various images, fans have now pointed to a specific image of a woman with red hair and red lips that they are claiming could be the "Cardigan" songstress.

Another person took to Reddit to share that they think the image is indeed Swift. In their post, they said: "So I’m watching Emma Stone’s Cruella and in one scene she’s staring at her bedroom wall - I saw a familiar face. It looks like Taylor!?"

The person pointed to the differences between the singer and the actress, saying: "I tried to find any photo of Emma Stone in the movie with her red hair, but they are two completely different shades."

Swift, Stone, nor Disney confirmed if it was her or not at the time. However, Swift and Stone are friends with their relationship dating back to 2011.

In an interview with PopSugar (via HuffPost) Swift even referred to stone as her sister, saying: "My friends are amazing and I'm so thankful to have them, [but] the ones that are like sisters to me are Selena Gomez and Emma Stone ... They can predict my thoughts; I've known them for so long it's really cool to have friends that are that close."

What's more, the Daily Mail even claimed that Stone was the one who introduced Swift to her current partner, Joe Alwyn, after starring in The Favorite together.

The news of Swift's potential appearance in the first Cruella movie comes as rumors have begun to swirl that she will appear in the second installment as a potential villain.

It is worth noting that it is not confirmed that she will appear, as Disney nor a representative of Swift have confirmed the news at the time of reporting.