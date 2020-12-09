Elon Musk Reveals He Moved to Texas, Leaves Fans Wondering Where Grimes Is

Elon Musk is now a resident of Texas—but where are Grimes and X Æ A-12?

On Tuesday (December 9), Musk revealed his big move during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit. Shortly after he spoke about moving to Texas, Grimes quickly began trending on social media. Fans were left wondering if Musk and Grimes are still together and if Grimes did, in fact, make the move to Texas or still lives in California with their baby son.

“If a team has been winning for too long, they do tend to get a little complacent, a little entitled and then they don’t win the championship anymore. California has been winning for too long,” Musk said during the conference, per CNBC.

"First of all, Tesla and SpaceX obviously have massive operations in California," he added. "In fact, it’s worth noting that Tesla is the last car company still manufacturing cars in California. SpaceX is the last aerospace company still doing significant manufacturing in California. So. There used to be over a dozen car plants in California. And California used to be the center of aerospace manufacturing! My companies are the last two left... that’s a very important point to make."

"For myself, yes I have moved to Texas," he continued.

Musk explained he believes that most companies are going remote due to the coronavirus pandemic, which drove some executives out of California. However, Musk did admit that social media's hub is still in Silicon Valley, despite the pandemic.

Below, see reactions from fans who are wondering if Grimes is moving to Texas with Elon Musk: