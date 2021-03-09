Elon Musk Shares Family Photo of Him, Grimes and Baby From the Town He’s Building in Texas

Elon Musk and his family are getting settled in Texas.

On Monday (Mar. 8), the Tesla CEO shared a photo with longtime girlfriend Grimes and their 10-month-old son X Æ A-XII while spending time along the Gulf Coast where he is currently working to create a new city, called Starbase.

"Starbase, Texas," Musk captioned the rare family snapshot.

Earlier this month, the SpaceX CEO announced on Twitter that he was trying to form a city called Starbase around SpaceX's launch facilities, which have been located in Boca Chica Village since 2014.

Musk appears to be splitting his time between Austin, where Tesla is planning to build a $1 billion factory to manufacture the Cybertruck, and South Texas, where SpaceX is developing its Starship rocket.

Last year the entrepreneur announced that he was moving to Texas after arguing with California regulators. Musk has listed or sold several of his mansions in Los Angeles and moved his charitable foundation to Texas.

Grimes also confirmed on Twitter that she now lives in Austin.

Musk and Grimes, who made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala in 2018, welcomed their son on May 4, 2020.