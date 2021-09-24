Elon Musk and Grimes Split After Three Years

Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk and singer Grimes have split up after three years of dating.

According to an exclusive report from Page Six, Musk confirmed that he and the singer are "semi-separated” but remain on good terms and will continue to co-parent their 1-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, better known by simply "X."

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” the Tesla founder told the publication.

Musk added that the reason behind the split is because he is constantly traveling for work.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," he added.

The former power couple were last spotted together at the Met Gala earlier this month in New York. Though Musk didn't walk the red carpet with Grimes, the 50-year-old tech entrepreneur was seen attending the festivities inside.

Musk and Grimes made their relationship public in 2018, around the same time they both walked the red carpet at the Met Gala. The couple met online when they bonded over a joke relating to artificial intelligence.

In May 2020, the couple welcomed their child X Æ A-Xii.