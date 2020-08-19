Dump Truck Operator Killed After Fiery Crash in Maine

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (AP) — Police say a dump truck operator died when his rig rolled over and caught fire on Route 100 in New Gloucester, Maine.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department says the dump truck hit a ditch and then rolled onto its side and caught fire late Wednesday morning.

Police said 67-year-old Richard Parent was trapped in the cab and died at the scene.

The sheriff’s department and Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit are investigating the crash.