Dump Truck Operator Killed After Fiery Crash in Maine
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (AP) — Police say a dump truck operator died when his rig rolled over and caught fire on Route 100 in New Gloucester, Maine.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department says the dump truck hit a ditch and then rolled onto its side and caught fire late Wednesday morning.
Police said 67-year-old Richard Parent was trapped in the cab and died at the scene.
The sheriff’s department and Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit are investigating the crash.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app