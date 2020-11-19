A Charming Old Schoolhouse In Maine Could Be Yours For Under 100k

Anyone who has been trying to buy a house in 2020 in Maine will tell you that the market is absolutely crazy right now. Dream homes are becoming nightmares as bidding wars erupt. But perhaps you've just been looking in all the wrong places. What if there was a property for sale that could eventually give you those must-haves like history, charm, and an open-concept? With the right kind of imagination, this old schoolhouse in New Gloucester might be calling your name.