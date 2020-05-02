Dua Lipa Says She’ll Be an ‘Auntie’ for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Baby

Dua Lipa is going to be an auntie to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s child!

The 24-year-old pop star is currently in quarantine from the coronavirus (COVID-19) with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, who is Gigi’s brother. The “Don’t Start Now” singer spoke with New Zealand’s The Edge on Thursday (April 30), where she shared, “This is probably like the most time we’ve spent together nonstop but it’s been wonderful."

The radio host then asked if she’ll be an auntie to their child. “Yeah, I am, it’s very exciting news,” she exclaimed. “They’re [Gigi and Zayn] very excited,” she added.

Lipa revealed that she knew about the pregnancy “a little bit” before Tuesday (April 28), when reports that the couple were expecting surfaced. Gigi confirmed the news on The Tonight Show on Friday (May 1).

During the interview, Gigi revealed that she has been craving bagels and her family got her a bagel cake for her 25th birthday. The 25-year-old model also said that she wished they could have announced the child on their own terms.

Fans suspect that her birthday party was also a gender reveal party due to the blue and pink strings on her balloons. It has been reported that the couple are expecting a baby girl.