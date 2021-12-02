Spotify Wrapped 2021: These Are the Most Streamed Artists, Albums and More in the U.S. and Around the Globe
Spotify Wrapped 2021 has finally arrived!
On Wednesday (Dec. 1), Spotify released its annual Spotify Wrapped feature for individual users along with its overall global and U.S. data. The most-streamed artist globally this year was Bad Bunny followed by Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber.
Unsurprisingly, Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" was the most-streamed song on Spotify this past year. Additionally, Rodrigo had the most-streamed album with her debut LP, Sour.
In other Spotify news, there were roughly 1,500 playlists dedicated to "no bones" and "bones day," in reference to TikTok's viral pug, Noodle. Some of the "no bones day" favorite songs included "Easy on Me" by Adele and "Motion Sickness" by Phoebe Bridgers. The most popular tunes for a "bones day" included "Golden" by Harry Styles and "A-O-K" by Tai Verdes.
Spotify users also created over 2.9 million playlists devoted to plants and gardening. During the pandemic, the "music for plants" style of playlists increased by 1,400 percent. Sea shanties also increased in popularity with over 187,000 playlists dedicated to the sea lifestyle.
See the full list of global and U.S. data for Spotify Wrapped 2021, below.
Spotify Wrapped 2021 Global Top Lists
Most Streamed Artists Globally
Bad Bunny
Taylor Swift
BTS
Drake
Justin Bieber
Most Streamed Songs Globally
“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X
“STAY” (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI
“good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo
“Levitating” (feat. DaBaby) by Dua Lipa
Most Streamed Albums Globally
SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Justice, Justin Bieber
=, Ed Sheeran
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Spotify Wrapped 2021 U.S. Top Lists
U.S. Most Streamed Artists
Drake
Taylor Swift
Juice WRLD
Kanye West
Bad Bunny
U.S. Most Streamed Songs
“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo
“good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo
“Kiss Me More” (feat. SZA) by Doja Cat
“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
“Levitating” (feat. DaBaby) by Dua Lipa
U.S. Most Streamed Albums
SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Justice, Justin Bieber
Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD