Drunk Man Runs Over Bride & Guests at Maine Wedding in Livermore

According to the Kennebec Journal, a Wilton man is in custody following an altercation at a wedding at the Barnyard in Livermore Saturday night.

Officials say that 51-year-old Curtis Moody got into an argument with the bride and fellow wedding guests about his condition to drive on Saturday night. It's reported that guests were attempting to prevent Moody from getting in his vehicle and leaving because he appeared too drunk to drive.

The altercation then turned physical and Moody then punched a man before getting into his Jeep Cherokee and heading for the crowd. Moody then struck the bride, spun his tires, turned around and headed back into the crowd striking two more wedding guests before eventually fleeing the scene.

The Wilton Police Department later went to Moody's home where they saw the vehicle in the driveway. They notified the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office who then arrived at the scene to take Moody into custody. Officers indicated that at the time of arrest Moody appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Moody was being held without bail at the Androscoggin County Jail and was scheduled to have his first court appearance yesterday. He is being charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, each of which carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Additional charges include reckless conduct, violating conditions of release, and driving to endanger.

Victims at the scene were treated and evaluated and it's not believed that any of the victims were taken by ambulance.