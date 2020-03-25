Drake Tells Rihanna to Drop Her New Album in Flirty Instagram Live Exchange

Drake called on Rihanna to release her new album during the coronavirus quarantine.

It looks like the musicians, who were rumored to be dating on and off for years before their fallout in 2018, are friends again after they exchanged some flirty words during DJ Spade's Instagram Live DJ set on Tuesday (March 24).

The interaction all started after the rapper noticed his "Work" collaborator was also present in the Instagram Live stream. Drake teased her, writing, "DUB PLATE COME PRETTY LIKE A FENTY FOUNDATION" — an obvious reference to the singer's Fenty Beauty line — to which Rihanna responded, "Give Drake some water."

"Hahahahahaha yo you have a bad attitude @badgalriri," he replied before trolling the fact that she hasn't released new music in over four years. "Rihanna drop R12 right now," he wrote.

Take a look at Drake and Rihanna's interaction, below:

Drake is currently self-isolating himself in Toronto after hanging out with Kevin Durant on March 10, days before the basketball star tested positive for COVID-19. The "In My Feelings" hitmaker later confirmed he doesn't have the coronavirus and discussed how "uncomfortable" the test was, saying they put the Q-tip "all the way inside your thoughts and s--t."

As for Rihanna, her foundation donated $5 million to various organizations to help fight the virus that has infected over 400,000 and killed nearly 17,000 globally.