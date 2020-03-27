Doctor Shares How to Safely Grocery Shop During Pandemic

This is Doctor Jeffery VanWingen, he is a practicing family medicine physician. He created this video to help you shop and get take out food safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is in Michigan where they are currently under a stay at home order. Therefore, citizens are only leaving for the essentials- like grocery shopping and take out. Take a look at the video. See how many of these practices you can begin utilizing in your own life.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Crowded public spaces before and after coronavirus

Source: Doctor Shares How to Safely Grocery Shop During Pandemic
Filed Under: 92 Moose, Central Maine, Coronavirus, COVID-19, grocery shopping
Categories: Health, Local News, News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top