DJ Khaled Airballs Shot at NBA Game, Gets Ushered Off Court by Security – Watch

DJ Khaled was in attendance in Miami for the Heat vs. Hawks matchup, which took place on Sunday (April 17). During pre-game, he decided he wanted to attempt a shot. In video captured of the incident, Khaled is seen on the court while the two teams are warming up. He stands at the top of the key holding a basketball. A member of the security staff notices him and approaches the record exec to try and thwart his shot. Khaled takes one quick dribble and launches a three-pointer. The shot badly misses the entire rim. Khaled then walks awkwardly to the sideline while the security member ushers him to his front row seat, no doubt warning the entertainer not to step on the court again.

It's reasonable to believe DJ Khaled's confidence is at an all-time high currently. Last week, the We The Best boss was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "This right here, my star, I want my star to represent the light, the love that shines on everybody. You know, God put me on this earth to be a light," he told those in attendance, which included Jay-Z, Diddy and Fat Joe. "The room can be pitch dark, and when I walk in it's bright. When it's dark, I'm the light, and when it's the light, I'm a brighter light."

"I want everybody to take this starlight and know this is forever, and this is for all of us," Khaled continued. "This is for hip-hop, but I want to make it clear we're just getting started."

Khaled is only the 11th rap act to receive the honor along with 50 Cent, Diddy, Pharrell Williams, LL Cool J, Pitbull, Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg. Khaled is currently working on the follow-up to his 2021 album, Khaled Khaled.

See DJ Khaled shooting an airball at the recent Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks game below.