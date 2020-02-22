The undefeated Dexter Tigers kept their unbeaten record and added a Class C North championship Saturday night with a win over the top-seed Central Aroostook Panthers in Bangor.

But the win came amid some controversy as a video appears to show the game-winning shot still in Parker Ponte's hands as time expires, as indicted by the red light on the backboard and the clock atop the backboard showing 00.0 seconds. (See photo below.)

There is no video replay in Maine high school basketball.

The 50-48 final is in the books. The Tigers will play in for the Class C state title at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Dexter was down by one point with seconds to go, when Ponte's shot won the game for the Tigers.

Junior Brett Kusnierz led the Tigers with 17 points. Senior Haedyn Guenther had nine points. Nathan Richards had seven points.

For Central Aroostook, senior Ethan Pryor had 12 points. Joshua Thomas had 10 points. Stetson Nicholas, Brayden Bradbury, Hayden Kingsbury each had seven points.

