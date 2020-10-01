Dazzling $78 Million Home Has Ice Cream Parlor, Saloon

If you are looking for the upper echelon of housing, we think we have found it for you -- in Colorado. Casteel Creek Retreat in Edwards, CO, is easily everything you might ever want in a home and more.

This 18,000-square-foot home, with eight bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, sits on 439 acres and backs two million acres of the White River National Forest. There are also eight additional structures that house 13 additional bedrooms outside of the main residence.

The dazzling home also features amenities such as an ice cream parlor, an authentic replica of the Silver Dollar Saloon, a teppanyaki bar, a five-story rock climbing wall, and even an on-site gas station.

The home is staffed by a full-time, on-site caretaker, assistant and housekeeper. You could own this amazing Colorado home for the price of $78 million. Find out more about the Casteel Creek Retreat HERE.

Source: Sotheby's Realty