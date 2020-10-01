Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out how Kylie Jenner got people to register to vote, Kelly Clarkson's lawsuit and more, below!

Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Sued by Ex Father-in-Law

Kelly Clarkson separated from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock over the summer. Now, it appears she is in hot water with Blackstock's father, Narvel. Narvel runs the singer's management company, which is reportedly suing her for millions in alleged unpaid commissions. (via Cosmopolitan)

Kylie Jenner's Bikini Voter Drive Works

Kylie posted bikini photos on Instagram, using the caption to direct her massive following towards registering to vote on Vote.org. The site is said to have seen a 1,500 percent increase in traffic from Instagram, as well as an 80 percent increase in usage of their voter registration tools. That is definitely one way to use your platform for good! (via TMZ)

Demi Lovato Says Ex-Fiance's 'Intentions Weren't Genuine'

A source reported that Demi Lovato was hurt by Max Ehrich when she realized his "intentions weren't genuine." Apparently, it felt like Ehrich was using her name to help his career. Ouch! However, the source added that Lovato appears to be doing okay. Our hearts are with you, Demi! (via Just Jared)

Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder Goes Viral



A man named Nathan Apodaca went viral on social media after he shared a video of him riding his skateboard while listening to Fleetwood Mac and drinking cranberry juice. He says he has been blessed and has received many donations to help him upgrade his home RV, purchase gifts for his "lady-friend" and donate to his mom. How wholesome! (via TMZ)