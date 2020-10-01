Celebrities Show Support for Chrissy Teigen Following Pregnancy Loss

Stars are showering Chrissy Teigen with love and support after the tragic loss of her baby.

On Wednesday (September 30), Teigen and husband, John Legend, revealed that they lost their baby. They shared that they were going to welcome a boy, who they were going to name him Jack. Teigen and Legend posted photos of them cradling their son and shared words about the traumatic process of losing a child.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," Teigen wrote.

Countless celebrities shared their thoughts and prayers, including LL Cool J, Charlie Puth, Ruby Rose, Derek Hough, Aaron Paul, Todd Chrisley and Naomi Campbell.

"I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time," Hailey Bieber wrote alongside a heart emoji.

"We’re always here for you and love you guys so much," Kim Kardashian-West added.

"We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever y'all need. Always," Gabrielle Union replied.

“My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful," Paris Hilton commented alongside a string of heart emojis.

"Oh sweetheart," Sophia Bush began. “I am so, so sorry. Holding your hearts in my heart."

Channing Tatum sent the family all of his love while Snooki shared her prayers with them.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote, "Sending so much love to you and John and the kids. I wish I could take away your heartbreak."

"I am so sorry angel momma. I am so sorry,” Selma Blair wrote. “This grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through. I am so sorry. Your family. Love you. My deepest sympathies."

"So very sorry Chrissy and John. A big virtual hug of love, love, love...and more..." Viola Davis added with a few praying hand emojis.

See the Instagram post, below.