John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have listed their New York City penthouse project for $18 million. The celebrity couple planned to combine two penthouses which would make them even more massive — a total of 6,164 square feet.

The celebrity couple purchased two penthouse units in the Nolita neighborhood in Lower Manhattan, which is close to both Little Italy and Chinatown. The penthouses are located in the Brewster Carriage House, which was built in 1900, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

The penthouses are located on the fifth and sixth floors.

Legend and Teigen initially aspired to combine them to create a mega-residence. However, the pair are currently busy with TV projects, music, cooking projects, a skincare line and two kids, and don't have time to oversee the restoration, so they've decided to sell the penthouses.

