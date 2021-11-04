Dakota Johnson is not a fan of cancel culture and feels "sad for the loss of great artists."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum revealed her thoughts on how cancel culture impacts careers, such as those of her former co-stars Johnny Depp, Shia LaBeouf and Armie Hammer.

“I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people,” she told the outlet. “I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad."

Johnson added that she does believe people can change, but didn't specify how or who she was referring to.

"I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people. I think there’s definitely a major over-correction happening. But I do believe that there’s a way for the pendulum to find the middle," she added.

Johnson also said that she believes film and television studios must work harder to progress and learn how to handle situations such as "cancellations."

"The way that studios have been run up until now, and still now, is behind," Johnson continued. "It is such an antiquated mindset of what movies should be made, who should be in them, how much people should get paid, what equality and diversity look like. Sometimes the old school needs to be moved out for the new school to come in. But, yeah, cancel culture is such a f---ing downer. I hate that term.”

Depp previously lost his libel battle against The Sun after they called him a "wife-beater" in an article. Both he and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, have alleged spousal abuse by their former partners.

LaBeouf was sued by his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs last year for sexual battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He denied the allegations but checked into a rehab facility.

Hammer, meanwhile, was accused of sexual assault by one woman and sexual misconduct by several women. He also denied the allegations.