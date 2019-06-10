Cybersecurity Course Coming to UMPI

Beginning in the fall of 2019, the University of Maine at Presque Isle will begin offering a Bachelor of Science degree in Cybersecurity.

The program, one of just 5 in New England dedicated to cybersecurity, is part of a multi-campus collaborative effort within the University of Maine System. In offering this new degree program, UMPI has become part of the Maine Cybersecurity Center (MCC) that the University of Maine System established in 2018.

The new degree program focuses on the protection and defense of systems, networks, and programs from digital attacks and includes courses in technology, computer science and crisis communication. Students will receive hands-on applications in analysis, prevention, deterrence, and countermeasures of information security and integrity in a global arena.

UMPI President Ray Rice says the new Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity degree program will help meet an important workforce development need in the region and the state. “Cybersecurity is a rapidly growing field and one of the fastest growing professions in demand around the country and in the northeast region. There are literally thousands of job openings in New England and hundreds in Maine this coming year, so it’s a high need program and UMPI is well positioned to assist in meeting that need.”

For more information about UMPI’s new Cybersecurity program, contact Dr. Jason Johnston at 207-768-9652 or email jason.johnston@maine.edu.