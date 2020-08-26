Crown of Maine Balloon Fest: Two Night Community Event 

The 2020 Crown of Maine Balloon Fest is going to look very different this year, but despite ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the 15 member volunteer committee hopes to still be able to provide two evenings of entertainment free to the community.

“The Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce and the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest committee are excited to bring families together in a safe environment to enjoy the outdoors for these events,” says LaNiece Sirois, Executive Director of the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce. “It is a pleasure to continue serving our communities and we look forward to a fun weekend.”

On Friday, August 28th, the committee will host a free hotdog cookout beginning at 6pm, sponsored by Versant Power. Following the cookout is an outdoor showing of Wizard of Oz at 7:30pm, as part of the Presque Isle Police Department’s Movies in the Park series. On Saturday, August 29th there will be a lawn concert featuring the Star City Syndicate from 6-9pm. Both evening events are taking place at Nordic Heritage Center and are first come, first serve. The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest committee intends to follow State of Maine guidelines for outdoor gatherings and asks attendees to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when participating in these events.

Floyd Rockholt, Chair of the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest Committee, says that community partnerships have always been an important part of the festival. In addition to these two primary events, the COMBF Committee has partnered with other organizations and community groups including the Presque Isle Farmer’s Market and Nordic Heritage Center to host additional activities.

“We have been collaborating with outside community organizations for many years and this year is no different. We are excited to help showcase the great things already happening in our community and are amazed at the new ideas and energy these groups are bringing to our modified event this year” says Rockholt.

For a full schedule of events, visit the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest Facebook page or combf.org.