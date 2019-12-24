Crews Working to Snuff Out Massive Tire Fire

Crews are making progress as they battle a massive tire fire at a recycling facility in Minto, New Brunswick.

The fire broke out Friday night at TRACC Tire Recycling and has been burning ever since.

Geoffrey Downey, of New Brunswick EMO, said crews are trying to drop enough sand on it to rob the fire of oxygen and snuff it out that way.

Firefighters from more than 20 departments have battled high heat and thick smoke over the past few days.

An air quality warning and a drinking water advisory are in place for that area of Minto.