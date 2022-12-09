A section of I-95 near Ludlow was shut down Friday morning while police and paramedics were on the scene of a vehicle crash.

Maine State Police reported shortly after 9:00 a.m. that a crash had occurred at mile marker 294 in the northbound lanes. This area is about eight miles below Houlton.



The interstate was shut down intermittently while crews worked to clear the site. Maine State Police say the northbound lanes of I-95 have since been reopened.

There is no word yet on how many vehicles were involved of if there were any injuries. We’ll post more information as it becomes available.

Most Common Crimes To Watch Out For During the Holiday Season in Maine The holiday season brings lots of cheer but also brings crime and these are the most common crimes that you should watch out for during the holiday season in Maine.