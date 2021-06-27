Courtney Love Accuses Olivia Rodrigo of Copying Her Band’s Album Cover, Wants Flowers as an Apology

Courtney Love has accused Olivia Rodrigo of ripping off her former band’s album cover — and she wants a written apology.

On Thursday (June 24), Love posted a screenshot of a promotional photo of Rodrigo posing as a crying beauty queen for her debut album, Sour.

“Spot the difference! #twinning,” Love captioned the photo, comparing it to the album cover for her former band Hole’s 1994 record Live Through This.

See for yourself, below:

See the album cover for Hole's Live Through This, below:

Courtesy of DGC

While both photos images do feature crying beauty queens holding flowers, Rodrigo’s photo was not used for an album cover.

When a Facebook user inquired if Love was upset with Rodrigo, Love quipped, "She didn't ask. So bit of both. I dig manners."

However, another social media user on Instagram weighed in with their belief that the conversation shouldn't be focused on who did the whole crying-beauty-queen theme best, but rather on women supporting women, period. “The younger generation [is] taking inspiration from the ones that paved the way,” the user wrote.

Love responded, “Can prefer the version of my idea that she likes best. You're lucky that she walked through fire for you now and is the revolutionary that she is. Allowing your life to be embodied and frail currently… Keep your ageist sexism to yourself here!”

It didn't take long for Love's accusation to reach Rodrigo herself, who responded to Love's Instagram post. “Love u and live through this sooooo much," the "brutal" singer commented.

But Love wasn't feeling the, well, love. In fact, it seems the Hole frontwoman is expecting some flowers and a hand-written note. “Olivia - you're welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note,” Love replied to Rodrigo.

Last week, Rodrigo's team was accused of copying indie rock band Pom Pom Squad's aesthetic. A Twitter thread comparing promotional shots and music video stills from both of the artists went viral on social media.