Celebrities Support the #FreeBritney Movement: See Snooki, Paris Hilton and More Speak Out

Celebrities are voicing their support of #FreeBritney, the viral movement surrounding Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship which was first put in place in 2008.

Bella Thorne posted resources for fans to sign petitions to let the "Toxic" hit-maker have more rights, while Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has voiced her concern for Spears in several Instagram Stories and social media posts over the last few months.

Modern Family star Ariel Winter shared a link to an article that allegedly revealed what Spears can and cannot do in her day to day life. “What her ‘father’ and team is doing to her is absolutely disgusting and devastating," she claimed in an Instagram Story. "Please read and share.”

The hosts of CBS' The Talk also spoke out against Spears' management team and father's alleged controlling ways.

On Instagram, Spears' Crossroads co-star, Taryn Manning, also shared her support for the pop star.

"Britney I know you’re strong [as f--k] and have your own brain and thought process," she wrote. "To me you look happy and like you’re having a blast! Keep up the happy posts and your faith in Jesus Christ. How about instead of #freebritney we say #GodIsWatchingOverBritney."

"How about let’s give this wonderful woman the dignity she deserves and earned," she added, addressing recent conspiracies that have gained steam within the broader movement. "Until you know the facts stop speculating and perpetuating the father of lies. We all know she’s under a type of control that’s unfair and things will be fixed. Have faith. Wish her well! Send good vibes of no fear! Please!"

Meanwhile, last year, on May 5, 2019, Miley Cyrus screamed "free Britney" during a concert. Cyrus voiced her support during a performance of her hit "Party in the U.S.A.," in which she name-drops the Princess of Pop in the lyrics.

See their posts and more, below.