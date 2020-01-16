25 Wild Celebrity Onstage Meltdowns

When you’re a celebrity on stage, all eyes are focused on you. But have a meltdown… and you’re probably going to go viral. Whether it’s interrupting an acceptance speech or calling out fans, these moments always turn out cringe-worthy.

Since no one is safe from suffering an embarrassing moment or two in their lifetime, it’s no surprise that some of our favorite celebs have had public moments they probably would erase if they could.

From Kanye West’s Beyonce rant to Billie Joe Armstrong smashing guitars, we’ve rounded up 25 onstage celebrity meltdowns involving some of our favorite musicians and celebrities. Check out the full gallery, below.