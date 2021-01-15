Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: Thirty people in the County have died with COVID-19, most of them in the past few weeks.MSAD #1 Superintendent Ben Greenlaw posted an update on Facebook regarding the Presque Isle Middle School:

RELATED MAINE NEWS: Maine has been awarded nearly 90 million dollars to support coronavirus vaccine distribution and to expand testing across the state. Maine’s congressional delegation made the announcement Thursday. The funding will boost the availability of testing, support contact tracing and help with a more efficient distribution of vaccines.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Active cases in the province are up to 246 with three people hospitalized. Premier Blaine Higgs said, "Right now, we are seeing our highest number of active cases to date. This situation is concerning, and we all have to work together to get our province back on track.” New Brunswick Public Health has ordered the 48-hour closure of nine Dollarama stores between Edmundston and Oromocto due to a possible workplace exposure to COVID-19. Public Health is investigating an outbreak at the Les Résidences Jodin, a 180-bed nursing home in Edmundston. Meanwhile, a shipment of Moderna vaccine arrived in the province on Thursday and will be used to vaccinate residents and staff of eight long-term care facilities in the coming days.

