COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Chloe Rossignol’s Debut Album in the Works

An Aroostook County native is pursuing her dreams of recording an album of her own music in a professional studio. Sarah Ennis spoke with Chloe Rossignol about her musical plans.

Chloe, who is originally from Mapleton, was chosen by Plaid Dog Records to record a single at their studio in Boston. Under a crowd-funding arrangement, people can pre-purchase Chloe’s future album of original music and receive the single for free.

Chloe has been working on her music for many years, and she has made several trips to Boston to plan, record, and mix her first single, as well as consult with her producers about production and marketing of her single and album. Listen to the interview here:

