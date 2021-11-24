New Study Shows Maine is Pretty Sucky for Single Millenials

There are over 72 million millennials. Those born between 1981 and 1996. If you are a single millennial in Maine...well, it's not the best news.

Porch dug into the numbers big time. They found that millennials are now the largest generation in the U.S., about 22% of the population. But Maine ranked 4th worst state for single millennials. Yikes!

Obviously, millennials are different in a whole lot of ways, but the biggest is in getting married. The average age for a first marriage has been increasing for decades, and the majority of millennials are not married. In fact, more than a third of millennials aren't married or living in sin according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Back in 1950, women were getting married on average at the ripe old age of 20.3 and 22.8 for men. Last year that age was up to 28.1 for women and 30.5 for men. So around 44% of millennials are married, compared to 53% of Gen Xers, and 61% of Baby Boomers.

There are lots of reasons why millennials aren't getting hitched. The biggest reason is money. A lot of millennials are worse off financially than their parents were at the same age. Then you add on student loan debt, and many graduated either during or shortly after the Great Recession of 2008. And of course, millennials are also dealing with growing up with record divorce rates, so they could just be super cautious.

But let's talk about Maine and all the single millennials here.

The analysis found that millennials make up 18.7% of Maine's population. Of those, 29% are single. That put Maine as the 4th worst state for single millennials. Here's the breakdown of Maine's score:

Composite score: 26.8

Percentage of millennials that are single: 29.0%

Gender ratio among millennials: 2.4% more women

Millennial share of the population: 18.7%

Employment rate among single millennials (compared to average): -5.5%

Median adjusted income for full-time millennials: $40,282

Food and entertainment rank: 3

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Composite score: N/A

Percentage of millennials that are single: 34.3%

Gender ratio among millennials: 1.2% more men

Millennial share of the population: 21.8%

Employment rate among single millennials: 80.8%

Median adjusted income for full-time millennials: $44,000

Food and entertainment rank: N/A

Okay Maine single millennials - I know this study doesn't sound all that great, but the best city for single millennials is Charleston, North Carolina. Where would you rather be single? Don't worry, your Paul Bunyan (or Paula Bunyan) is just around the corner.

