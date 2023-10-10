Comedian Bert Kreischer Returning to Maine in April

Yes, the funny guy who never wears a shirt—Bert Kreischer. That guy.

Renowned comedian Bert Kreischer, also known as 'The Machine,' is returning to our Pine Tree State on Thursday, April 25th, 2024. He'll be gracing the stage at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, extending his 'Tops Off World Tour.'

With a tour title like that, we all know what kind of entertainment to expect from Mr. Kreischer.

Having previously lit up the stage at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on February 5th, with the 2023 version of his 'Tops Off World Tour,' Kreischer clearly knows how to keep his fans pleased.

Premiere Of Whitney Presents The OnlyFans Roast Of Bert Kreischer On OFTV Getty Images loading...

Mainers absolutely love Bert Kreischer, and his quick return shows he must feel the same way about us too.

Sony Pictures' "The Machine" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Kreischer is a versatile entertainer, being a stand-up comedian, podcaster, reality TV host, and actor. He is the creative force behind the popular podcasts ‘Bertcast’ and ‘Open Tabs,’ as well as the cooking show 'Something’s Burning.' Additionally, he co-hosts the '2 Bears 1 Cave' podcast with fellow comedian Tom Segura.

Kreischer boasts three Netflix comedy specials, including his latest release, 'Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle,' filmed at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Nebraska.

Also, just a gentle reminder, shirts are the dress code—unless, of course, you're Bert Kreischer.

Tickets for Bert Kreischer's 'Tops Off World Tour' in 2024 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland go on sale Friday, October 13th, at 10 a.m.

