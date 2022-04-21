What Is ‘Coastal Grandma’? TikTok’s Latest, Coziest Micro Trend Aesthetic, Explained

According to TikTok, the style vibe for summer 2022 is "coastal grandmother."

"Coastal grandmother" is the term coined to define anyone who enjoys Nancy Myers films, linen button down shirts, farmers markets, cozy kitchens, long walks on the beach and white wine on the veranda.

If this sounds like you, chances are you are a coastal grandma in training.

The term coastal grandmother was first stamped by famous TikTok star @lexnicoleta, in a now-viral video asking coastal grandmothers to join her in a digital march to "gran together."

"No, you don't have to be a grandmother, to be a coastal grandmother," Lex, whose TikTok account is now dedicated to sharing tips to be the ultimate coastal grandma, says in her video.

"If you love Nancy Myers movies, coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, lawn and garden, cozy interiors and more, there's a good chance you might be a coastal grandmother."

Lex adds: "It's for anyone and everyone."

Watch below:

In general, the coastal grandmother is that friend who enjoys fresh-faced makeup, minimalistic living spaces and is often spotted with a glass of white wine in hand while Natalie Cole blasts on her speakers.

She is fancy but low-key.

With over 887,000, many women seem happy to share that they are equally obsessed with crème-colored jumpers and chic and cozy comfort.

