Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos which means he and his wife Ciara — and the rest of their family — are moving to Colorado. The couple's new home in the Denver area has even set the record for the most expensive home ever sold in Denver.

Their new place is over 20,000 square feet and has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. They have views of the Rocky Mountains and are less than 20 minutes away from Mile High Stadium, where Wilson will be spending a majority of his time with the Broncos.

The couple have two children together: 5-year-old Sienna Princess and 1-year-old Win Harrison. Ciara also has a child, 7-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

The Wilson family will soon make the move from Washington to Colorado.

