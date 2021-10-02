There is no doubt that, since the first cases were diagnosed in the fall / winter of 2019, the global COVID-19 pandemic has been a rollercoaster ride. Even when we completely set aside some of the wild conspiracy theories, every few days we hear something crazy about the virus, how it is spread (or not spread), the symptoms, and even its origin.

However, this theory about the virus' origin really takes the cake - or, the crustacean!

According to the Bangor Daily News, some Chinese media organizations are insinuating that Maine lobster was the original cause of the virus.

In the report, journalists suggest that a box of frozen Maine lobster that ended up in a market in Wuhan, where the first cases were diagnosed, caused a "Pandora's Box" that led to the pandemic.

According to Seafood Source, the World Health Organization and the United States Food & Drug Administration have both said there is no connection between the COVID-19 outbreak and seafood.

Maine is not the first target of the deflection, though. Previously, some have suggested that Australian seafood and Norwegian salmon was to blame for the virus.

Several times, during the pandemic, there have been suggestions that the virus originally leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. Most experts, however, still contend that the virus somehow jumped from an animal to a person at one of Wuhan's markets.

