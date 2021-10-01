Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s New Kids’ Clothing Line Is Gender-Neutral and Super Expensive

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have released a high-end, gender-neutral clothing line for kids.

Child stars (and "Pool Party" singers) Mary-Kate and Ashley have come out with their own clothing line for kids, expanding even further into the fashion world. Their company The Row, which was established in 2006, offers luxury clothing for women and men and, now, children too.

The Olsen twins' new gender-neutral kids' clothing line features clothes for kids between 2 to 10 years old. According to Mary-Kate, the new clothing line is described to "have a sense of practicality, ease, and comfort."

The luxurious collection includes items such as the Huey Cardigan in Cashmere, which comes in three colors, for $650. The Louie Pants in Cashmere and the Fruilane Shoe in Velvet are also listed, for $590 and $390, respectively.

The cheapest item in The Row's kids' clothing line is the Elfie Hat in Cashmere for $290, which is already sold out. Ashley stated in a recent interview that kids are the heart of creativity and that she believes children should always be able to pick and choose what they want to wear.

Mary-Kate and Ashely actually consulted kids while designing their new kids' clothing line and really enjoyed hearing their opinions. Some other items featured on The Row's website are vintage pieces such as the Chanel Haute Couture Navy Skirt Suit from 1970 and the John Galliano Black Kimono Dress from 1995.

The Olsen twins are known for their private lifestyles and have stated that they initially didn't want people to know that they were the ones behind The Row. Mary-Kate and Ashley's modest and discreet style is represented in their kids' clothing line as well, which you can see here.