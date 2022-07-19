10-Year-Old Hurt on the Superstar Ride at OOB’s Palace Playland

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a child was hurt on one of the rides at Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach.

How Was the Child Hurt?

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department was called to Palace Playland just after 6:00 Saturday evening, for a report of a child that had been injured on the SuperStar Ride. When rescue crews arrived, they found a 10-year-old boy who had been hurt but was conscious and alert. The boy had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Officials have not released the child's name or any details about the extent of his injuries. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Also responding to the scene were investigators from the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office. Moss says they ran an inspection on the ride, which it passed. Now, investigators are looking into the series of events that led to the child being hurt.

What is the SuperStar Ride?

According to the Palace Playland website, the SuperStar ride consists of three arms radiating from a center column. At the end of each arm is a star holding seven gondolas. When the ride begins, the central column rotates one way, while the arms are raised in the air, and the stars rotate the opposite way. In order to ride, a child must be at least 42 inches tall or 36 inches if accompanied by a paying adult.

This incident remains under investigation.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

