Cheetos for dinner is now socially acceptable.

The popular snack brand is entering the lunch and dinner world with mac & cheese that will be available in their most famous flavors, including Flamin' Hot. The revelation of Cheetos Mac & Cheese was first posted by @candyhunting on Instagram and fans went wild.

Once it was posted, other Instagrammers posted about the new Cheetos mac & cheese which only fanned the flames for people to go absolutely crazy for this tasty new treat.

It seems that the Cheetos mac & cheese is available in three flavors: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin' Hot, and Cheddar Jalapeno. PepsiCo confirmed that the new mac will be available at Walmart stores on August 8 and online via their website as well.

The flavors will be available in a box and cup format and there is mention that the price point will be more than affordable (less than a dollar!).

Cheetos

My only question now is: what flavor will you be trying?