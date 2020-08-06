Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were no deaths in the state.

A total of 3,475 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

There are 398 active cases. A total of 3,997 cases have been confirmed since the pandemic started. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 124.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).