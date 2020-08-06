‘A League Of Their Own’ Will Become an Amazon TV Series

More than two years after the pilot was first announced, The Hollywood Reporter says that Amazon has ordered a full season of A League of Their Own, an adaptation of the beloved 1992 movie about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which operated in the U.S. during World War II and into the 1950s. The show was created by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham. Jacobson also stars in the series, along with Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado.

Here’s how the show was described when it was first announced in March of 2018:

A League of Their Own is a half-hour comedy infusing the warmth, humor and DNA of the classic film, while taking a contemporary spin on the stories of the women surrounding the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The show will begin with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches, season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying and road trips across a rapidly changing United States. The series dives deeper into the issues facing the country while following a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball.

THR says League of Their Own director Penny Marshall gave the project her blessing before she passed away in late 2018. Her movie remains a classic, but its concept and structure seems perfectly suited to a prestige TV series, following the ups and downs of a baseball franchise through a long season, or even multiple seasons. It just seems like a surefire hit across a lot of different audiences.