Chris Evans, Brie Larson + More Celebrities React to Chadwick Boseman’s Death

Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role as King T'Challa in Marvel's hit superhero film Black Panther, died on August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, and celebrities have already posted all over social media to express their condolences.

On social media, Boseman's Marvel co-stars, including Mark Ruffalo and Brie Larson, honored the 43-year-old actor after news of his death broke late Friday night.

See how more celebrities, including Mariah Carey and Kerry Washington, reacted to Chadwick Boseman's passing, below.