Watch Chad Smith’s Daughter, Ava Maybee, Audition for ‘American Idol’

Who's ready for the next gen? We've seen numerous youths in recent years follow their musician parents into music, and the latest to do so with a television spotlight was Ava Maybee, the daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith. The young singer auditioned for American Idol, as viewed on the ABC singing competition.

Maybee auditioned with the song "Lately" from Stevie Wonder, handling the vocals while accompanied on acoustic guitar. The audition earned praise from the judging panel of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

"You're a real alto," stated Katy Perry, with Lionel Richie then commenting, "You had remnants of Cher. When she's singing she's down here and it's solid."

"It started to really open up when the chorus hit," Perry jumped back in. "It's a cool alto sound, but I think if you went for it, you'd be challenged a lot."

Bryan then offered the first sign of advancement for Ava, stating, "I do feel like you're an artist. I'm interested to hear and see more of what you've got going on."

And with just a few moments left of time to address the singer, Perry chose to compliment her look adding, "I don't know how you put floral and leopard together, but it looks so good on you."

Showing good "pun" game, Lionel Richie told her, "You're not going to be a maybe, you're going to be a for sure," said Richie. Perry and Bryan also gave her the "thumbs up" nicknaming her "Ava Yes" instead of Ava Maybee.

Maybee's website shows the 20-year-old college student has already been recording and posting music, and she's also previously sung the National Anthem at a Los Angeles Lakers name.

While Maybee's musical future is tied in with her success on American Idol, her dad's future is pretty well secure as a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Red Hot Chili Peppers. Smith and his cohorts will be back on the road this summer. Get dates and touring info here. Plus, the band will be getting their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this week.

Ava Maybee Auditions for American Idol With Stevie Wonder's "Lately"