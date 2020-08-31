CDC Investigating Sanford COVID-19 Outbreak

The Maine CDC is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 among people affiliated with the Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford.

Health officials say there are at least five confirmed cases in the congregation.

The CDC is looking into how the Sanford cases could be connected to outbreaks in Millinocket and York County.

NewsCenter Maine reports the church's pastor traveled to Millinocket earlier this month to officiate a wedding that has been linked to the recent outbreaks.

State officials say anyone who attended services at Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford from August 9-23 or attended the church’s Vacation Bible School this month has potentially been exposed and should be tested.