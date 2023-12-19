Caught On Camera: Wild Maine Weather Storm Video And Photos
When we got word Maine would be experiencing yet another wet and windy weekend, I don't think anyone quite expected just how wet or windy this storm would be.
With powerful winds, with gusts well above 60 miles an hour, and in some spots upwards of 70, 80, and even 90 miles an hour, many of us were helpless to do much more than sit back and watch as Mother Nature unleashed her destructive forces across the region.
Thanks to the invention of doorbell cams and dash cams many Mainers watched as random items were lifted by the winds and transported into their yards or along roads.
Folks like Angela St. Peter, from Hampden. She lives not far from R & K Variety and watched in amazement at her Ring Cam at lunch, as her neighbor's trampoline was transplanted onto St. Peter's pool.
Samantha Casella went to check her backyard to see if it was flooding and found an ironic delivery had been brought over a fence by the wind. Her neighbor's almost 16ft, 2 seater Old Town Canoe Company Kayak was sitting in a pool of water. When she checked her Nest cam, she saw just how it had gotten there.
Kurt Mathies, who had been driving for Lyft in Portland, was heading back home to the Bangor area when he witnessed quite a few incidents, thanks to the weather.
"I've seen 3 trees as they were falling, two DOT signs mangled, at least 30 trees down, a head-on collision, an SUV off the highway, sticks, and brush everywhere ... Just from Portland."
He passed this truck, or at least what was left of it, traveling northbound on the interstate between Clinton and Waterville.
Sonja Cease Zaehringer snapped these photos after a giant pole snapped along 395 in Brewer.
"My husband and I had just crossed the bridge heading home to grab something real quick and when we got back out on the road, to hop On 395, they were down. I did not see them come down but they fell within the 5 minutes we ran inside the house."
"There were two cars with individuals in them, trapped within the wires."
Many roofs in Maine were no match for the winds Monday. The Ellsworth Elementary and Middle school had to close Tuesday as part of the roof was missing from that building.
Thousands were without power Tuesday morning. You can check on your area with these live outage maps.
Tens, if not hundreds of roads across the state were either closed or marked as dangerous. Want to know about the roads where you live, click here.
We know these are but some of the photos and videos folks have sent us of the destructive nature of Monday's storm. Feel free to share your own.
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF
25 costliest hurricanes of all time