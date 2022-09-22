Mt. Washington Wind Speed Twice That of Hurricane Fiona

We are closely watching Hurricane Fiona as it tracks up the East Coast. Fiona has strengthened to a category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. We hope everyone stays safe and out of harm's way!

While a 130 mph wind speed is impressive (and dangerous), it's nothing compared to the winds that we have seen on top of New Hampshire's Mt. Washington.

On April 12, 1934, on Mt. Washington in New Hampshire, history was made when the wind on the top of the Northeast's tallest peak hit 231 miles per hour, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.

For 62 years, that 231 mph was the fastest wind ever recorded on planet Earth. Mt. Washington's record was broken in April of 1996 when hurricane Olivia created wind gusts of 254 mph in Australia, the observatory stated.

Mt Washington still holds the record for the fastest wind that is not associated with a hurricane or tornado. Pretty cool!

The top of Mt Washington (6288 feet high) is famously known as "Home of the World's Worst Weather."

CHECK OUT THE REAL-TIME WIND SPEEDS ON THE TOP OF MT WASHINGTON

Check out the gust in this video. And this was "only" 100 mph winds. In the summer, if winds get over 100mph, they can move the concrete pavers that hold down the observation deck!

Can you imagine winds twice as powerful?

Kudos to the men and women at the Mt. Washington Observatory. You can get more information and support their teaching of scientific discovery HERE.

