Caribou High Welcoming 6 New Members To Alumni Hall of Fame

6 Distinguished Alumni of Caribou High School to be honored

The Caribou High School National Honor Society has announced there will be 6 new individuals inducted into the Caribou High School Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will be held at the Caribou Performing Arts Center.

This year's class will be the third class of distinguished Caribou High alumni to be recognized and honored for their accomplishments while attending school and beyond. The 6 members of the 2022 class have led lives of leadership in various industries and roles after their time at Caribou High School.

The list of Names

The 6 members of the 2022 CHS Alumni Hall of Fame are Dr. Richard Winslow (posthumously), Mark Randolph, Carl Randolph, Emily Smith, Benjamin Locke Wakana, and Dr. Caleb Swanberg. Each of the new members will have their photos and names written in the Hall of Fame to live on forever, much like their contributions to society after they graduated from Caribou. Let's meet the new members of the CHS Alumni HOF. Let's learn some more about the new members of the CHS Hall of Fame.

Dr Richard Winslow Dr Richard Winslow loading...

Dr. Richard Winslow - 1959

The 1959 graduate went on to become a doctor of ophthalmology after graduating as valedictorian from Caribou high. Winslow would go on to become the Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and hold various other titles and positions throughout his illustrious career.

Mark Randolph Mark Randolph loading...

Mark Randolph – 1975

Mark Randolph graduated from Caribou in 1975 and has gone on to co-author over 200 scientific publications and several book chapters on research funding and training of clinical investigators. Randolph is currently Director of the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Research Laboratory at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

Carl Randolph Carl Randolph loading...

Carl Randolph – 1990

Carl Randolph graduated from Caribou High in 1990 and went to the University of Maine and now serves as Medical Services Coordinator for the Pittsburgh Pirates of Major League Baseball. Randolph has collected many accolades throughout his career and has served as the athletic trainer for the Major League Baseball futures games in 2006 and 2013.

Emily Smith Emily Smith loading...

Emily Smith – 1995

Emily Smith is the current President and Managing Partner for Smith's Farm Inc and has taken the County based business to new levels. Smith oversees the organization's growing practices, land management, negotiations, safety, and financial decision making. After graduating from Caribou in 1995, Smith went on to attend California Polytechnic State University for crop science.

Benjamin Locke Wakana Benjamin Locke Wakana loading...

Benjamin Locke Wakana – 2005

After graduating from Caribou in 2005, Benjamin Wakana has held various advisory roles for the White House and other government entities. Wakana currently serves as the White House Deputy Director for Strategic Communications and External Engagement. He has held an integral advisory role in recent years, serving as advisor to Anthony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky, among others.

Dr. Caleb Swanberg Dr. Caleb Swanberg loading...

Dr. Caleb Swanberg – 2007

Caleb Swanberg was voted by his classmates at Caribou high as "Most Likely to Succeed” upon his graduation in 2007, and he's now the current Chief of Medicine at Cary Medical Center. Dr. Swanberg also currently serves as a family physician at Cary, Pines Health Services, and the Caribou Nursing Home. Swanberg was the 2007 Caribou High salutatorian.

