Caribou High School Announces Student Of The Month

Caribou High School Announces February SOTM

In an effort to promote students that exemplify high quality character both on school grounds, and in the community. The Caribou High School Student of the Month are selected from candidates submitted by CHS faculty and staff.

Caribou High has a proven track record of excellence

Typically, these awards recognize students' that excel in the classroom and extra-curricular's but Caribou adds a community aspect to their criteria. This component is what separates the candidates from the field and I like that a student's community interaction is factored. A well-rounded student and citizen are someone who becomes the next business leader, principal, doctor, or even U.S. Senator that comes from Caribou High.

Congratulations to Claire Ouellette

Dr. Eric T. McGough announced that sophomore Claire Ouellette has been selected as the February 2022 Student of the Month. Claire's outstanding academic performance and citizenship in the school and community of Caribou. She was presented with a certificate recognizing the honor after the students returned to school from break.

February 2022 Caribou High School Student of the Month

How did Claire earn this recognition?

The award is sponsored by the Caribou chapter of the National Honor Society. Excelling in the areas of citizenship, academics, and personal development are all part of the honor that Claire has been bestowed. Displaying consistent habits of being prepared for class, as well as being a great role model are some of the considerations that go into the Student of the Month award.

These students have overcome never before seen obstacles

The students excelling academically are to be recognized as they have faced several challenges since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted learning 2 years ago this month. Students have dealt with remote learning, in person classroom adjustments, and masking. Fortunately, we have begun to see a return to normal as masking policies begin to relax and healthy students are allowed to remain in school.

You're setting a great example, Claire

Congratulations to Claire Ouellette, the Caribou High School Student of the Month!