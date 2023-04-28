Car Engulfed in Flames after Crashing into Home in Central Maine
A car caught fire after it crashed into a house on Main Street in Vassalboro on Thursday night.
The Vassalboro Fire Department said the car was only 15 feet from the home and fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived on the scene. Officials said a telephone pole was also on fire. The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The Vassalboro Fire Department posted several photos on their Facebook with some of the info from the fire.
Crash Under Investigation
The crash happened at 993 Main Street around 11:35 pm. The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
