Car Engulfed in Flames after Crashing into Home in Central Maine

A car caught fire after it crashed into a house on Main Street in Vassalboro on Thursday night.

Car Engulfed in Flames after Crashing into House

The Vassalboro Fire Department said the car was only 15 feet from the home and fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived on the scene. Officials said a telephone pole was also on fire. The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Photos Posted to Social Media

The Vassalboro Fire Department posted several photos on their Facebook with some of the info from the fire.

Crash Under Investigation

The crash happened at 993 Main Street around 11:35 pm. The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Get our free mobile app

Breaking News Updates and App Alerts

Download the station’s app for free to get the latest news sent directly to your smart devices. This story will be updated when more information is released. Follow the Vassalboro Fire Department and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for additional info.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.