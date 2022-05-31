Canada’s Pandemic Border Restrictions Extended to June 30th

The Canadian government is extending the current international border requirements for travelers entering Canada until at least June 30th.

All those who wish to cross the border must continue to submit information through the ArriveCAN app or website, according to an announcement Tuesday from Health Canada and the Public Health Agency.

International travelers are required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status at Canada’s airports and land borders. Unvaccinated Canadians must still show proof of a COVID molecular test and need to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the country.

This news comes on the heels of a motion by Conservatives to lift all remaining pandemic travel restrictions, which was defeated in the House of Commons on Monday.