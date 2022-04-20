Lay Your Eyes on a Frightening Custom-Made Red Snapper Doll With Legs

In Maine, we have a lot of favorite things that are sometimes difficult to explain to people from away. We have a deep love for Stephen King, despite the fact that he's made people think that only horrific and disturbing things happen in Maine. We also love red snappers, a hybrid hot dog cased in a red skin that snaps when you eat it. So, if you really want to dig deep into the world of nightmares and combine Stephen King's imagination and red snappers, you'd probably end up with this absolutely frightening, custom-made red snapper "doll" shared on Reddit.

If uncomfortable feelings are washing over you as the doll glares directly into your soul, you're not alone. The first comment on the post was someone proclaiming that they are "calling the police". There is something incredibly spine-chilling is seeing a red snapper with hair, eyes, arms and legs. It gets worse...the red snapper "doll" has a name, and it's Stanley.

Reddit via poohbizzle79 Reddit via poohbizzle79 loading...

Who in their right mind came up with this and why does it exist on planet Earth? The artist behind this very unique creation is named Madison Polidoro. Her Instagram account is filled with her custom sculptures, including Stanley. If you can believe it, Stanley was a commissioned piece ordered by someone in Canada. Madison continues to sell her art pieces through her online store, and if you happen to find Stanley deeply disturbing, most of the rest of her creations probably won't sit well with you either. Forget Elf on a Shelf and starting thinking Red near your Bed.

Reddit via Poohbizzle79 Reddit via Poohbizzle79 loading...

8 Hilarious Saturday Night Live Skits That Feature New England