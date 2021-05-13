Go On Maine Adventures In This Vintage GMC Camper Van

There is no doubt that the pandemic has caused a lot of changes to the way we live our lives. Not just when it comes to social distancing, masks, and the gallons of hand sanitizer you've used over the last year and a half.

The pandemic has caused some serious changes to what we have been buying and the way we spend our money. The real estate market in many places, including Maine, has caught fire. And, people whose normal vacation plans were stopped due to COVID-19 travel bans and pandemic restrictions, sought out other ways to spend their vacations. They bought pools, boats, and campers! In fact, some have found the camper market has exploded almost as much as the real estate market.

Well, if you've been looking for a camper, but have been unable to find one in your price range, this could be perfect.

Someone in Jefferson is selling a 1986 GMC camper van on Facebook Marketplace.

Even though it is 35 years old, it looks like it is in good shape. It is even inspected, making me think that someone has been using it on a regular basis. It has all of the modern amenities that the newer campers (and RVs) have, but on a much smaller scale. Living room, bedroom, kitchen (with sink, stove, fridge, and microwave), bathroom, shower, and a TV.

Take a look at the pictures...

Check Out This 1986 Camper Van Someone in Jefferson is selling this camper van. Get all the details on Facebook Marketplace

Right now, it is priced at $19,500. Get more details HERE.

Have you ever owned a van like this one? What were some of the features?