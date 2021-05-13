Recently, News Center Maine's Lee Goldberg heard the three words no one wants to hear...you have cancer.

Lee's world was thrown when a routine physical revealed that his PSA level was high. High enough for doctors to be concerned. This test was done when he had some blood drawn. It's a blood test used primarily to screen for prostate cancer. The test measures the amount of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in your blood. PSA is a protein produced by both cancerous and noncancerous tissue in the prostate, a small gland that sits below the bladder in men. When your PSA is high, it can mean a possible diagnosis of cancer.

For Lee, that's what it turned out to be...prostate cancer.

But today...well, today was a pretty good day for Lee. He did what he's done throughout this whole journey - shared the news with his family, friends, and fans.

YAY!!! Lee is a good man, with a giant family and this good news comes as a relief to everyone who loves that big lug. Even if you love him from afar because he's on your TV.

He does warn that if you have a man in your life that you love, have him get a PSA test. It's just a blood test and it could end up saving his life.

These Celebrities Were Spotted in Maine in 2020